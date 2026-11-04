$5,000 Reward Offered For Caterpillar Motorgrader Stolen From Hesperia Construction Site

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Beador Construction Company, Inc. is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a Caterpillar 150 M motorgrader stolen from a bridge construction site in Hesperia on Sunday morning.

The theft occurred on November 1, 2026, at Ranchero Road and Kern Road, where the equipment was being used for work on the bridge over the California Aqueduct.

Cesar, with Beador Construction Company, Inc., told VVNG the company’s motorgrader has a retail value upwards of $700,000.

He said the machine’s last tracking signal was received between approximately 5:57 and 6 a.m. Sunday. Surveillance footage captured the motorgrader traveling westbound on Ranchero Road at approximately 6:02 a.m.

Surveillance video obtained by Cesar shows a white pickup truck with beacon lights following behind the motorgrader. Cesar described the pickup as a pilot truck.

Identifying features on the motorgrader include green stickers bearing the Beador company name, red state stickers, an equipment number and an American flag.

Residents and businesses along Ranchero Road are being asked to review their surveillance cameras for footage recorded between 6 and 6:10 a.m. on November 1. Cesar hopes additional footage will help identify the license plate of the pickup truck traveling behind the equipment.

The company is offering $5,000 for information leading to the motorgrader’s recovery. Cesar said anyone providing information can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cesar at 951-380-4350 or Lisa Perry with Beador Construction Company, Inc. at 951-232-1156. Tips can remain anonymous.

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