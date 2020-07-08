50-year-old Victorville man arrested after Tuesday morning pursuit

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 50-year-old Victorville man was taken into custody after leading deputies on a pursuit while throwing narcotics from the moving vehicle, officials said.

At about 6:50 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Deputy S. Lenihan, with Victorville Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Division, observed the driver of a 2019 Cadillac XTS driving in excess of the speed limit.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on D Street, near McKinney Way and the driver failed to yield, initiating a pursuit. The suspect, later identified as Kelvin Dion Ainsworth, a Victorville resident entered the 15 Freeway southbound, at D Street.

Sheriff’s officials said when he reached Mojave Drive, he exited and re-entered the 15 Freeway northbound. “The suspect exited and reentered the freeway multiple times, running red lights and stop signs, and reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph several times. During the pursuit, the suspect was seen throwing items from the Cadillac,” stated a news release.

The 11.7-mile pursuit came to an end when the suspect pulled over and stopped his vehicle on the I-15, between Dale Evans Parkway and Hodge Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

“Deputy A. Curtis located several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and heroin along the freeway, where the suspect was observed throwing items from the vehicle, officials said. “In addition to the over 1 ounce of heroin and over 2 ounces of methamphetamine located on the freeway, deputies recovered marijuana, cash, and other paraphernalia typically associated with the sale and use of illegal drugs, inside the vehicle.”

Kelvin Dion Ainsworth was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for evading a Peace Officer with disregard for safety, transport/sell of narcotics, and transportation of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Lenihan or Deputy Curtis at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

