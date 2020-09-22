50-year-old transient arrested for assaulting a deputy in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 50-year-old transient was arrested after allegedly assaulting a cop in Apple Valley.

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, at approximately 2:18 PM, Deputies from the Apple Valley station were dispatched to the Food 4 Less located at 20801 Bear Valley Road regarding a subject aggressively approaching customers.

Deputies located the subject identified as John Coole as he was swinging a gallon water jug at cars as droving by him in the parking lot, officials said.

The deputy contacted Coole and attempted to detain him due to his erratic behavior, but Coole resisted.

“Coole elbowed the deputy in the ribs, then grabbed his duty belt. The deputy was able to push Coole away, which gave him enough time to pull out his Taser and ordered Coole to the ground, taking him into custody without further incident,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Coole was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for Assault on a Peace Officer. He is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on September 22, 2020.

In addition to this charge, Coole was booked for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision for which he is not eligible for bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

