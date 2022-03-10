All News
50-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 50-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle rollover died from his injuries.
It happened on March 2, 2022, at about 7:51 pm, on Deep Creek Road near Grande Vista Road in the Town of Apple Valley and involved a Chevy Astro Van.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG the driver was southbound on Deep Creek Road when he lost control, and the vehicle rolled.
“When deputies arrived, the driver was awake and alert. He was transported to Desert Valley Hospital and died hours later,” stated Alban.
The deceased man was identified by the family as Michael Epperson, a resident of Apple Valley.
