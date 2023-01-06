50-year-old man arrested after pursuit and two-hour standoff in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 50-year-old man was arrested after he barricade himself inside a residence and prompted a two-hour standoff Thursday morning in Phelan.

On January 5, 2023, at 8:55 a.m., deputies received information that the suspect Charles Vaughn had outstanding warrants and was at a residence in the 9400 block of Centola Road in Phelan.

When deputies arrived, Vaughn was at the residence in a stolen vehicle and immediately fled, officials said.

According to a news release, “Vaughn led deputies on an approximately 3 mile pursuit, driving at high rates of speed with disregard for public safety.”

Vaughn’s vehicle collided with a fence on the northwest corner of Nielson Road and Monte Vista. Vaughn fled on foot onto the property and hid under a trailer.

Deputies gave commands for Vaughn to come out, but he refused. A Fontana Police Department K-9 Unit responded to the scene to assist with the arrest.

After approximately 2 hours, Vaughn surrendered and was taken into custody.

Charles Vaughn was arrested for possession of stolen property, felony evading and an outstanding warrant. He will be booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy V. Stone, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

