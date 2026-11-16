HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 50-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after a high-powered laser beam struck a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter several times in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG the helicopter was flying over the 18200 block of Birch Street at about 9:10 p.m. on November 14, 2026, when it was struck by the beam.

Smith said a flight officer quickly located the source of the laser, and the helicopter crew relayed the location to responding deputies. Deputies located Edgar Munoz, 50, and arrested him.

Munoz was booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of discharging a laser at an occupied aircraft under California Penal Code 247.5. Booking records show he was released on bail and had no court appearance scheduled.

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