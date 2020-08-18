50-year-old Adelanto woman dies from injuries in crash on Village Drive Monday

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto woman who died Monday at a local hospital from injuries she suffered in a crash was identified as 50-year-old Maria Lourdes Mora.

On August 17, 2020, at approximately 11:50 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Station, Victorville Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Village Drive and Llanada Avenue in the City of Victorville.

Maria Mora was driving a silver 2007 Honda Civic eastbound on Village Drive when her vehicle was struck by a gray older model Honda traveling in the opposite direction. The initial collision caused one of the involved vehicles to hit a City of Victorville truck driving east on Village Drive, officials said.

Maria was rushed by ground ambulance to Victor Valley Global Medical center where despite life-saving measures she was pronounce deceased in the emergency room at 12:46 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.

The male driver of the gray car was trapped in his vehicle and required extrication. Firefighters used the jaws of life to free the male before he was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center by air ambulance for treatment. Two employees were in the City of Victorville truck and neither had injuries, officials said.

Maria Mora’s son named Dee spoke with VVNG and said his mom never made it to her job at Food 4 Less on La Paz Drive where she’s worked for many years. Dee described his mom was a great woman who always went out of her way to help others and her family. Now Dee is asking for the communities help to lay his mom to rest. “Don’t ever take any of your loved ones for granted, and don’t be afraid to hug them and tell you, you love them while you can,” he stated.

Maria leaves behind 7 children and anyone wishing to make donations can do so via the following link: In loving memory of Maria Mora

The crash of the accident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Deputy C. DeKeyrel at the Victorville Police Station, (760)241-2911.

