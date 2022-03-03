50-70 mph wind gusts expected on Friday and Saturday in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com)-After some fairly hot and clear days, the National Weather Service has issued a warning of strong winds for the Victor Valley.

The Weather Channel said moderate to strong winds are expected on Friday, March 4, and 4:00 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022, which will affect the areas of Victorville, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley. Winds between 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts of up to 50 to 70 mph.

It also foresees the possibility of moderate rain and even possible snowfall at places with the highest elevation.

Two large storm systems will produce heavy rain and mountain snow that could create dangerous driving conditions for places like the Cajon Pass along the I-15 freeway. The snow levels are expected to drop to 4,000 ft. in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Due to the possible dangers, the public is encouraged to take precautionary measures to avoid possible accidents, such as securing items that could be moved by the wind, securing ornaments or external decorations, monitoring possible fall of trees, and being prepared in case of power outages.

Advertisement

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.