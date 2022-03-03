All News
50-70 mph wind gusts expected on Friday and Saturday in the Victor Valley
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com)-After some fairly hot and clear days, the National Weather Service has issued a warning of strong winds for the Victor Valley.
The Weather Channel said moderate to strong winds are expected on Friday, March 4, and 4:00 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022, which will affect the areas of Victorville, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley. Winds between 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts of up to 50 to 70 mph.
It also foresees the possibility of moderate rain and even possible snowfall at places with the highest elevation.
Two large storm systems will produce heavy rain and mountain snow that could create dangerous driving conditions for places like the Cajon Pass along the I-15 freeway. The snow levels are expected to drop to 4,000 ft. in the San Bernardino Mountains.
Due to the possible dangers, the public is encouraged to take precautionary measures to avoid possible accidents, such as securing items that could be moved by the wind, securing ornaments or external decorations, monitoring possible fall of trees, and being prepared in case of power outages.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Coroner ID’s man fatally shot during road rage incident on I-15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville Police searching for missing 14-year-old Genevieve Brinson
-
All News7 days ago
San Bernardino County Code Enforcement cleans up 17 tons of waste from illegal cannabis grow sites
-
All News5 days ago
2 riders on a motorcycle crash head-on into truck, leaving one dead on Pearblossom Highway
-
All News3 days ago
30 arrested and over 46,000 marijuana plants seized during week 26 of Operation Hammer Strike
-
All News3 days ago
2 men found shot to death in a desolate desert area a few miles from the I-15 freeway
-
All News3 days ago
Town of Apple Valley to host neighborhood Cleanup Day￼
-
Adelanto News3 days ago
Man sitting in car shot Saturday night in Adelanto