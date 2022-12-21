15 freeway
5-Vehicle Crash on 15 Freeway Jams Traffic Near Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was injured following a 5-vehicle traffic collision.
It was reported at 2:04 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Main Street in Hesperia.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the crash in the fast lane. The California Highway Patrol arrived on scene and momentarily shut down the freeway.
One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and declined ambulance transportation, according to scanner traffic, instead, was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital.
Drivers experienced heavy traffic on the southbound freeway as far back as Palmdale Road in Victorville, as result of the crash.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
