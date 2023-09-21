5 Traffic Signals on Seventh Street to Receive Upgrades with help of Grant Funds

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Five traffic signals along 7th Street will receive upgrades to enhance safety for vehicles and pedestrians and to meet current City standards.

Some of the upgrades involve replacing traffic signal poles and equipment for the east and west cross streets facing Seventh Street at the intersections of Lorene Drive, Victor Street, Mojave Drive, Forrest Ave, and B Street.

A pole hanging over the street with a signal light will be installed where none currently exist in order to enhance the visibility.

Other improvements will include upgraded emergency vehicle detection systems, video detection for automobiles and bicycles, and pedestrian crossing systems.

Additionally, upgrades to curb ramps will be made to meet current City accessibility standards.

Nearly three years ago, Victorville City staff submitted an application to Caltrans for a Highway Safety Improvement Program, known as the HSIP grant, to fund the modification of the five traffic signals.

On March 26, 2021, Caltrans notified the City that the application for the HSIP Cycle 10 grant was selected for funding for the requested amount of $680,500 of State funds, according to City documents.

In 2022, the City Council approved an agreement with AGA Engineers, Inc., to prepare the traffic signal modification plans,

Last month, draft plans and specifications for the project were completed.

(Map shows the locations where work will be performed.)

As part of a routine request performed on all construction projects, Caltrans required the City to obtain environmental clearance per the guidelines established by the California Environmental Quality Act, often referred to as CEQA.

City staff evaluated the scope of the project and determined the work to be Categorically Exempt from CEQA under Article 19, Section 15301(c), City documents showed.

At the September 19, 2023 City Council Meeting, a Notice of Exemption was approved, fulfilling the request and allowing Caltrans to allocate the grant funds to the City.

After the allocation of construction funds, the next steps for the project will be for the City to advertise for construction and recommend an award of a construction contract at a future City Council meeting.

Assuming that there are no unforeseen delays, an award of a construction contract could be made as early as fall of 2023.

