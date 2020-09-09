5 men arrested for shooting, theft of utilities, and illegal marijuana grow in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A report of shots being fired resulted in the arrest of five men and the discovery of an illegal marijuana operation.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at approximately 9:05 am, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Nielsen Road and Acanthus Road, in Phelan.

When deputies arrived, they determined the gunshots were coming from a residence in the 6300 block of McAllister Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies detained Johnathan Clarosamaya, 28, a resident of Los Angeles, Oscar Ayalacastellon, 45, a resident of Victorville, Juan Alfaro, 39, a resident of Victorville, Jose Melara, 36, a resident of Phelan, and Raul Garcia, 26, a resident of Victorville, at the residence while they checked the property for any injured persons.

Sheriff’s officials said multiple fired cartridge casings were found inside and outside the residence.

“A search warrant was executed at the residence, resulting in the seizure of fired cartridge casings, 1094 Marijuana plants, 512 pounds of processed Marijuana, four pistols and two rifles,” stated the release.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departments Marijuana Enforcement Team responded to assist with the investigation.

All five suspects were arrested booked at High Desert Detention Center where they were later released on bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Casey at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.