5 Helicopters to land for a crash on 15 freeway
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A major crash has shut down all lanes of traffic on the southbound 15 freeway Wednesday afternoon.
The multi-vehicle crash was reported just before 4 p.m. near Dale Evans and Wild Wash Road.
Per CHP logs, one vehicle was pulled over on the right-hand shoulder when it was struck by a vehicle that went off the roadway.
First Responders requested a total of 5 helicopters and 5 ground ambulances to the scene.
A SigAlert was issued for an unknown duration. This is a developing story, please check back for more details.
