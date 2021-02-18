All News
5 children, 2 adults injured in head-on crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Five children and two adults were injured in a head-on crash in Victorville on Wednesday.
At about 1:24 PM on February 17, 2021, Victorville City Fire responded to a traffic collision involving a Hyundai sedan and a silver color SUV on Amargosa Road, south of Mesa Street.
Emergency personnel located one adult and four children in the sedan and one adult and one child in the SUV.
Victorville City Spokeswoman Sue Jones told VVNG among the critically injured were three children and one adult. “The four critically injured patients were flown to trauma centers. The remaining three patients were transported by ground ambulance,” stated Jones.
Victorville Fire Responded with a Battalion Chief 4310, Division Chief 4301, Medic Engine 313, and Medic Engine 311.
Amargosa Road was temporarily closed in both directions while the patients were transported and the accident was cleared-up. The Victorville Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.
