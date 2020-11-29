All News
5 brush fires ignite in the Cajon Pass on Sunday
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews managed to quickly gain the upper hand against 5 spot fires burning along the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass on Sunday.
At approximately 7:45 AM on November 29th firefighters from the US National Forest Service along with CalFire BDU and San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident between Highway 138 and Oak Hill Road.
According to a tweet, the largest of the fires was 1/4 acre and the official cause of the fires remains under investigation.
California Highway Patrol officers were out with a travel-trailer and checking to see if it was responsible for starting the fires.
The incident prompted the temporary closure of several lanes, adding to the already heavy Thanksgiving holiday traffic.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
Man killed, child injured in high-speed crash in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Quick Shop 66 owners on 7th Street arrested for illegal gambling operation
-
All News4 days ago
Coroner Investigators seek help to ID man found dead in San Bernardino
-
All News2 days ago
Hesperia man arrested for possession & transportation of narcotics for sale
-
All News2 days ago
Firefighters quickly knock down vehicle fire in the Cajon Pass
-
All News4 days ago
Enter Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway the easy way