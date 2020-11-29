5 brush fires ignite in the Cajon Pass on Sunday

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews managed to quickly gain the upper hand against 5 spot fires burning along the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass on Sunday.

At approximately 7:45 AM on November 29th firefighters from the US National Forest Service along with CalFire BDU and San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident between Highway 138 and Oak Hill Road.

According to a tweet, the largest of the fires was 1/4 acre and the official cause of the fires remains under investigation.

California Highway Patrol officers were out with a travel-trailer and checking to see if it was responsible for starting the fires.

The incident prompted the temporary closure of several lanes, adding to the already heavy Thanksgiving holiday traffic.

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino National Forest)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.