15 freeway
4Runner crashes while exiting Oak Hill Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A driver was uninjured after crashing their SUV Sunday afternoon while attempting to exit the freeway.
It happened at 3:11 p.m., December 4, 2022, when the driver of a silver Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, and for unknown reasons, the vehicle was unable to stop, causing it to overturn near the onramp.
The California Highway Patrol, Hesperia Police Department, and San Bernardino County Fire responded and located the male driver. He was not injured and remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.
Drugs and or alcohol did not appear to be a cause of the collision, however, the official cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
