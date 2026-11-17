APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after authorities said he failed to yield during an attempted traffic stop and led deputies on a pursuit for approximately six miles.

The incident was first reported on Monday, November 16, 2026, at about 3:42 p.m., according to information provided by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Smith.

A deputy observed a green Kawasaki dirt bike traveling west on Powhatan Road near Quinnault Road and attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation, Smith said.

The rider, later identified as Damion Wickard, failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit, during which he committed multiple California Vehicle Code violations, according to Smith.

The pursuit ended near Carmel Lane and Waalew Road, where Wickard was taken into custody.

Wickard was arrested on suspicion of violating CVC 2800.2(a), felony evading, and was booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

No additional details were immediately available.

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