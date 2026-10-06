49-Year-Old Convicted Felon Arrested After Loaded Handgun Found During Hesperia Traffic Stop

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested after deputies found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Hesperia.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2026, investigators with the department’s Hesperia Gang Investigations Team conducted a traffic stop near Bear Valley Road and Seventh Avenue.

Deputies identified the driver as Rupert Lewis, 49, of Los Angeles. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Lewis was identified as a known gang member and convicted felon.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the investigation, deputies located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, the department said.

Lewis was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of violating Penal Code 29800(a)(1), felon in possession of a firearm, and Penal Code 30305(a)(1), felon in possession of ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.

Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department: https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites

ADVERTISEMENT

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT