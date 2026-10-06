49-Year-Old Convicted Felon Arrested After Loaded Handgun Found During Hesperia Traffic Stop
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested after deputies found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Hesperia.
At approximately 7:53 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2026, investigators with the department’s Hesperia Gang Investigations Team conducted a traffic stop near Bear Valley Road and Seventh Avenue.
Deputies identified the driver as Rupert Lewis, 49, of Los Angeles. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Lewis was identified as a known gang member and convicted felon.
During the investigation, deputies located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, the department said.
Lewis was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of violating Penal Code 29800(a)(1), felon in possession of a firearm, and Penal Code 30305(a)(1), felon in possession of ammunition.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.
Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department: https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites
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