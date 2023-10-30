49 lbs. of meth and 17 guns seized during Operation Consequences: October 21 – October 27, 2023

From October 21 to October 27, 2023, authorities from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, and deputies from patrol stations, apprehended suspects at different locations in San Bernardino, Victorville, Riverside, and Palm Springs.

As a result of the investigations, investigators seized 49 pounds of methamphetamine, along with other illegal narcotics, 17 firearms, which included three ghost guns, and made nine felony arrests.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has approved the allocation of funds to aid in county-wide crime suppression. The goal is to provide the Sheriff’s Department with additional resources to increase law enforcement services concerning quality-of-life issues that impact our county’s communities.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

LIST OF LOCATIONS:

800 Block of E Hospitality Ln, San Bernardino

200 Block of E Fourth St, San Bernardino

73500 Block of Station Dr, Thousand Palms, Riverside

1200 Block of E Paseo El Mirador, Palm Springs

18400 Block of Bear Valley Rd, Victorville

13600 Block of Arroyo Dr, Victorville

15800 Block of Mojave Dr, Victorville

16100 Block of Tawney Ridge Ln, Victorville

1900 Block of N G St, San Bernardino

Copy URL URL Copied