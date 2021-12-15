48-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said the weather may have contributed to a fatal rollover crash Tuesday evening in Hesperia.

It happened at about 5:49 pm, on December 14, 2021, along Mariposa Road south of Eucalyptus Street, where the roadway curves. The single-vehicle accident involved a 2009 Dodge Nitro occupied by a 48-year-old female and two juvenile passengers.

According to a sheriff’s news release, it appears the vehicle was northbound on Mariposa Road when the driver failed to stay on the roadway as the road curved to the east. “The Dodge left the north side of the roadway and rolled over multiple times,” stated the release.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

The female succumbed to her injuries while on scene and the juveniles were transported to an area hospital for complaints of pain. Officials said that weather conditions are being considered as a contributing factor in this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy D. Caudle at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Patrol vehicles stopped on Mariposa Road detouring traffic away from the accident scene. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The small stretch of Mariposa Road kept first-responders busy for most of the day as several traffic collisions occurred.

Approximately two hours earlier at 3:30 pm, a rollover crash involving a minivan occurred in the same general area where the roadway curves. Two adult men and a small dog traveling in the vehicle were shaken up but not injured. According to the sheriff’s media logs, there was another earlier crash reported in the same general area at 12:01 pm.

At approximately 8:28 am, a 2000 GMC Yukon traveling on Mariposa Road, north of Turko Avenue overturned and landed on its roof in a dirt lot just off the roadway. No injuries were reported in the crash.

(Two adult men and a small dog traveling in a Nissan Quest were involved in a rollover crash on Mariposa Road. — Photo by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(No injuries were reported after a 2000 GMC Yukon overturned in the rain Tuesday morning. Photo by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

