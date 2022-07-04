47-year-old Hesperia man killed in Saturday night rollover crash

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 47-year-old man from Hesperia was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night.

It happened at about 10:38 pm, on July 2, 2022, on Hesperia Road near Lemon Street and involved a 2001 Ford Ranger.

Sheriff’s officials said they believe the Ford was traveling northbound when it crossed over into the southbound lane and left the roadway.

(Photo credit: IG @mozee)

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest along the west roadway edge of Hesperia Road. The driver and sole-occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators from the Hesperia Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said it is still under investigation whether or not drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy D. Holland at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.