450 cited, 16 arrested, and 4 firearms recovered during a traffic and crime operation in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On May 13, 2022, the Victorville Police Department conducted a traffic enforcement and crime suppression operation in the city of Victorville, as part of the ongoing High Desert Regional Traffic Operations (DRTO).

Personnel from the Hesperia Police Department, Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Apple Valley Police Department, and Rialto Police Department assisted in the operation.

The operation concentrated on several roadways in the city.

As a result, a total of 719 self-initiated traffic stops were conducted. Of the 719 traffic stops, deputies wrote 450 citations, made 16 arrests, and recovered 4 firearms. Victorville Police Department’s Sheriff Service Specialists assisted deputies with 18 parking citations and towed 48 vehicles.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to assist with County-Wide Crime Suppression. The County-Wide Crime Suppression monies represent the ongoing collaborative partnership between the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The program provides additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues that affect the citizens in the County. The intent of the program is to reduce crime, increase safety, and improve the quality of life for the citizens of San Bernardino County. Funding for Rialto Police Department’s participation in this operation was provided through the Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), for collaborative traffic enforcement.

The Victorville Police Department would like urge everyone to obey all traffic laws and remember to buckle your safety belts.