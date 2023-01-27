45-year-old Victorville man arrested for calling 911 to harass

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Joshua Trozzi, 45, a resident of Victorville, was arrested for reckless driving and harassing 911, officials said.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 5:07 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on the 15000 block of Golden Meadow Lane in Victorville referencing a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle was parked in a driveway and the driver was flashing the headlights at the residence.

While deputies were enroute to the location, the suspect, Joshua Trozzi, called 911 multiple times when he did not have an emergency, despite dispatch advising him of the potential criminal violation for misusing the emergency line.

Upon arrival, deputies observed Trozzi driving his vehicle in a reckless manner, and learned he misused the 911 system numerous times that evening. Deputies booked Trozzi into custody on misdemeanor charges for calling 911 to harass, and reckless driving.

The Victorville Police Department would like to remind everyone the importance of using the proper phone lines to make a report. The use of 911 lines are for those reporting life-threatening emergencies. The non-emergency dispatch line is available 24/7 at (760) 956-5001 for non-emergencies, such as delayed reports and checking on the status of a call.

