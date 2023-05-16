44-year-old felon from Daggett arrested after deputies discover multiple weapons

DAGGETT, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted 44-year-old felon is back in jail after deputies conducting an investigation discovered numerous weapons, officials said.

On Monday, May 15, 2023, at about 12:45 p.m., Deputy Hancock and Deputy Gray were dispatched to the 3500 block of Mojave Road in Daggett to investigate a domestic disturbance.

During the investigation, Deputy Hancock learned Zovan Jackson, a resident of Daggett, was a convicted felon. Three firearms belonging to Jackson were surrendered to Deputy Gray.

“As the investigation continued, Deputy Hancock learned there may be additional firearms inside the residence. A search warrant was served and three additional firearms belonging to Jackson were located. One of the firearms was an unserialized Polymer 80 ghost gun. A large amount of ammunition and high capacity magazines were also found,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Jackson was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for a violation of PC 29800 – Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Barstow Station at 760-256-4838. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)