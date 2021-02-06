4,300 marijuana plants seized during search warrants in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators with the Marijuana Enforcement Team served three search warrants & cited seven people in El Mirage.

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, starting at 8:00 a.m., investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), served three search warrants at properties in El Mirage.

According to a sheriff’s news release, MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor marijuana cultivations in the area. MET personnel located and detained 12 suspects during the service of the search warrants.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest seven of the 12 persons detained. Investigators seized 4,382 marijuana plants and 1,021 pounds of processed marijuana.



The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has an ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.



The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and the San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution.

Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and property seizure.

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties violate the state law, and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.



The following suspects were cited on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis; over six plants:

Jack Sun, 35-year-old male resident of Hacienda Heights, Ca.

Teddy Chen, 26-year-old male resident of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca.

Chih-Ping Yu, 45-year-old male resident of Rowland Heights, Ca.

Chao-Ping Lin, 41-year-old male resident of Brooklyn, New York.

Tong He Liu, 46-year-old male resident of Brooklyn, New York.

Mei Chun Wu, 42-year-old male resident of El Mirage, Ca.

Alfonso Vargas Valencia, 65-year-old male resident of Huntington Park, Ca.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline website at www.wetip.com.

