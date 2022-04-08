43-year-old woman arrested after burglarizing a home and attacking a deputy in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested after burglarizing a home and attacking a deputy in Hesperia.

It happened on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at about 2:50 p.m at the 13400 block of Carmine Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect, Laurie Metzger, a resident of Hesperia, walked through the victim’s closed gate and knocked on the front door.

“When she realized no one was home, she entered through an unlocked back door,” stated the news release. “Metzger took a water bottle from inside the kitchen and sat in the yard, when the homeowner’s children arrived home from school, they were met by Metzger and called 911.”

Metzger left the residence and started walking across the train tracks and towards her residence. When deputies attempted to detain Metzger, she swung a stick at one of the deputies causing a laceration to his hand, officials said.

Laurie Metzger was arrested for: PC 459: Burglary and PC 245(C): Assault on a Peace Officer. She is currently being held at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $75,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Arroyo, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

