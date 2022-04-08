All News
43-year-old woman arrested after burglarizing a home and attacking a deputy in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested after burglarizing a home and attacking a deputy in Hesperia.
It happened on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at about 2:50 p.m at the 13400 block of Carmine Road.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect, Laurie Metzger, a resident of Hesperia, walked through the victim’s closed gate and knocked on the front door.
“When she realized no one was home, she entered through an unlocked back door,” stated the news release. “Metzger took a water bottle from inside the kitchen and sat in the yard, when the homeowner’s children arrived home from school, they were met by Metzger and called 911.”
Metzger left the residence and started walking across the train tracks and towards her residence. When deputies attempted to detain Metzger, she swung a stick at one of the deputies causing a laceration to his hand, officials said.
Laurie Metzger was arrested for: PC 459: Burglary and PC 245(C): Assault on a Peace Officer. She is currently being held at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $75,000.00 bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Arroyo, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 150,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Man killed outside the Green Tree Inn in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Driver ejected and killed after SUV runs off 15 freeway identified as 21-year-old from Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
UPDATE: Man shot and killed outside of Green Tree Inn in Victorville identified as 29-year-old from Corona
-
All News5 days ago
Man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville identified as 34-year-old transient
-
All News5 days ago
Shell gas station on Main Street in Hesperia robbed at gunpoint Friday night
-
All News3 days ago
Woman threatens to jump onto northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville, prompting closure
-
All News6 days ago
One airlifted from crash on Escondido Avenue in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Barstow Police arrest man who kidnapped ex-girlfriend at gunpoint