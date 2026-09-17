43-Year-Old Man Arrested After Victim Suffers Multiple Stab Wounds At Hesperia Encampment

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old Hesperia man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities said a 52-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at an encampment in Hesperia on Wednesday.

David Ortiz was identified as the suspect and was located at the scene in possession of a knife, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Hesperia Station.

The stabbing was reported at 10:59 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2026, in the area of E Avenue and Hercules Street. According to the department, the incident occurred within an encampment occupied by unhoused individuals.

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Deputies responding to a report of a man who had been stabbed found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Emergency personnel responded, and the 52-year-old Hesperia resident was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Authorities said Thursday that he remains in critical condition.

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Ortiz was taken to the High Desert Detention Center and booked for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, according to the department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. The investigation is being handled by Detective Loup.

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Related Article: Attempted Murder Investigation Underway After Man Found Stabbed In Hesperia

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