43-year-old Apple Valley man found dead inside jail cell

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old Apple Valley man in custody was found dead in his jail cell on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said on September 7, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m., deputies assigned to West Valley Detention Center were escorting a facility nurse to check on inmates. During this time, they found inmate Brian Alberts deceased in his cell.

According to a news release, deputies, on-site medical staff, and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, however, they were unsuccessful. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to the facility and assumed the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said Alberts was housed alone in his cell at the time of his death.

Alberts had been in Sheriff’s custody since August 30, 2021, following his arrest for carjacking in the town of Apple Valley.

The Riverside County Coroner will conduct the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Gerania Navarro, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.