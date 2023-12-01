42-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside Car in Victorville by Friend

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said a 42-year-old man was discovered dead inside a car on Wednesday afternoon in Victorville.

The incident occurred on November 29, 2023, at approximately 1:28 pm, on Yates Road, west of Arrowhead Road in Victorville.

According to Mara Rodriguez, the spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a man found his friend deceased inside his car, which he had been using as living quarters.

Rodriguez mentioned that there were no suspicious circumstances observed at the scene.

As of now, the identity of the deceased male is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin by the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities will release further information as it becomes available.

