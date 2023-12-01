All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

42-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside Car in Victorville by Friend

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 1, 2023
yates road in victorville death investigation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said a 42-year-old man was discovered dead inside a car on Wednesday afternoon in Victorville.

The incident occurred on November 29, 2023, at approximately 1:28 pm, on Yates Road, west of Arrowhead Road in Victorville.

According to Mara Rodriguez, the spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a man found his friend deceased inside his car, which he had been using as living quarters.

Rodriguez mentioned that there were no suspicious circumstances observed at the scene.

Related Articles

As of now, the identity of the deceased male is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin by the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities will release further information as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 1, 2023
Back to top button