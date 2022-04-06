41-year-old Barstow man arrested for felony evading after foot chase

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old man was arrested for felony evading on Tuesday afternoon after a foot chase in Barstow.

On April 5, 2022, at about 2:20 p.m., Officer Austin Jaramillo with the Barstow Police Department attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle being driven by a subject that he recognized as David Preston Sr., a 41-year-old Barstow resident.

Officer Jaramillo had previous knowledge that Preston Sr. had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest and confirmed the warrant information with dispatch.

According to a news release, “Preston Sr. failed to yield to Officer Jaramillo’s red lights and siren and drove at high rates of speed in an attempt to get away.”

Officers were able to keep up with Preston Sr. who drove to the 100 block of East Main Street where he abandoned his vehicle and fled from officers on foot. Officers chased Preston Sr. and observed him run into one of the motel rooms.

Officer Jaramillo continued into the motel room where he placed Preston Sr. under arrest without further incident.

David Preston Sr. was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for VC 2800.2(a) – Felony Evading and PC 3455(a) – Probation Violation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Officer Austin Jaramillo at (760) 256-2211 or at ajaramillo@barstowca.org or Detective Andrew Hollister at (760) 256-2211 or at ahollister@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also call the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or leave information on the WE-TIP website at www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

