41-year-old arrested for murder after shooting a man in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old Victorville man was arrested for murder after he shot and killed another man, officials said.

On Sunday, June 9, 2023, at about 10:19 pm, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to the 14200 block of Valley Center Drive, for a reported gunshot wound victim.

In a July 12th news release, sheriff’s officials said the victim identified as Eddie James, 43, a resident of Victorville, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Through investigation, Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, identified Ricky Prudholme Jr., a resident of Victorville, as the suspect.

With the assistance of the Specialized Enforcement Detail, Prudholme was located in the 14100 block of Riviera Ct. in Victorville and taken into custody.

Prudholme was booked at High Desert Detention Center for murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and participation in a criminal street gang. He is being held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on July 12th.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide any information on a possible motive or if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Amy Bilbao, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied