41-year-old Apple Valley man arrested for attempted murder and false imprisonment

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley man arrested for attempted murder and false imprisonment is being held on a $1 million bail, according to public arrest records.

On November 5, 2023, at about 8:20 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 15400 block of Blackfoot Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

According to public arrest records, the suspect identified as Juan Carlos Lopez, 41, was arrested at the incident location for 664187 – Attempted Murder, PC236 False Imprisonment, and HS11370.1(A) Possible Controlled Substance While Armed.

Lopez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing inside a Victorville courtroom on November 7, 2023.

VVNG reached out to sheriff’s officials for details on the incident, but no response has been received as of yet.

This story will be updated when additional information is received from the sheriff’s department.

Copy URL URL Copied