408,000-square-foot Warehouse OK’d by Hesperia Planning Commission

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Planning Commission passed a vote that will allow for the development of a 408,722-square-foot speculative warehouse distribution center.

Newcastle Partners, Inc., a San Francisco-based real estate investment and development company is the applicant who will develop the 20-acre lot located on the southwest corner of Mesa Linda Street and Sultana Street in Hesperia, about a half-mile south of the Tractor Supply on Main Street.

Senior Project Manager for Newcastle in the Southern California office, Courtney Smith, said there is currently no tenant for the building.

“There are some tenants that are circulating the market that are interested, but in Southern California, it’s typical for tenants to want to see that the building is almost completed before they enter because there are so many unknown factors,” stated Smith, “most of the industrial development in Southern California is speculative.”

The proposed Project consists of a single-story, approximately 55-foot-tall warehouse building. The Project building would include 396,997 square feet of warehouse space, 6,000

square feet of office space, and 6,000 square feet mezzanine for additional office use.

The building would also include 54 dock doors along the south side of the building and would be joined by an outdoor, concrete truck court which would include 57 trailer stalls for loading and unloading.

The Project would provide a total of 213 vehicle parking spaces, including 7 electric vehicle/clean

air/carpool spaces.

Street improvements include installation of curb, gutter, and sidewalks along the Project frontages

on Lassen Street, Sultana Street, and Mesa Linda Street.

Although the company has over 20 years of experience in the Inland Empire, this will be the first project in the Victor Valley for Newcastle, but said it’s looking to add two more warehouse projects in Hesperia.

An Environmental Impact Report was completed to determine if there would be any negative impact as a result of the new facility. The report indicated that there will be a significant and unavoidable impact on transportation.

City staff said the reason for the impact is due to the potential level of service delays on Caltrans’ on and off-ramps, which are outside of the City’s jurisdictions.

As a result of the report, the Planning Commission had to adopt a resolution certifying the final Environmental Impact Report and confirming that the benefits of the project would outweigh the transportation impact.

The Conditional Use Permit to allow for the development warehouse and to adopt the final EIR received all ‘yes’ votes from the Planning Commissioners on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Hesperia commissioners recently approved other large projects in close proximity to the site, including a 414,000-square-foot building immediately to the west, a 742,000-square-foot building, and an over 1 million-square-foot building to the east of the site.

Newcastle said they are eager to start construction as soon as possible and expect the completion to occur within 9-12 months of breaking ground.

