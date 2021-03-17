All News
400 suspected stolen catalytic converters recovered in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities recovered 400 suspected stolen catalytic converters valued at approximately $400,000 following a search warrant in San Bernardino.
On Tuesday, March 17, 2021, at approximately 8:10 a.m., detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Central Patrol Station served a search warrant at a residence at the 1000 block of North Barton Street.
Officials said the residence was a suspected catalytic converter fencing operation and identified the suspect responsible for the operation as 22-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez Jimenez, a resident of San Bernardino.
Sheriff’s officials said Jimenez was not home at the time of the search warrant service.
“Investigators seized approximately 400 suspected stolen catalytic converters valued at approximately $400,000.00. Additionally, a stolen vehicle was located on the property, along with evidence linking the fencing location to catalytic converter thefts,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Central Patrol Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information at www.wetip.com.
