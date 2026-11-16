40-Year-Old Felon Arrested After E-Bike Pursuit In Apple Valley, Deputies Recover Firearm

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after an e-bike pursuit Thursday evening, and deputies recovered an unserialized firearm they say he discarded during the chase.

Deputies with the Apple Valley Station Gang Enforcement Team attempted to stop the electric bicycle near Central Road and Powhatan Road at about 5:44 p.m. on November 12, 2026, for multiple Vehicle Code violations, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The rider, identified as Stephen Romero, failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit. During the pursuit, Romero lost control of the e-bike, got off and discarded the firearm, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies detained Romero without incident near Powhatan Road and Tonikan Road and recovered the firearm. They later found ammunition while conducting a probation check at his residence.

Romero was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm under PC 29800(a)(1) and a felon in possession of ammunition under PC 30305(a)(1). The department said he was being held in lieu of $130,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to the same number, or using the online tip form.

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