40 Ghost Guns Seized Across San Bernardino County During Operation Consequences, November 2–8, 2026

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators seized 47 firearms, including 40 ghost guns, and made six felony arrests during a week of Operation Consequences enforcement across San Bernardino County.

From November 2 through November 8, 2026, investigators served nine search warrants and contacted gang members and people prohibited from possessing firearms, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The department listed Chino, Upland, Apple Valley, Hesperia, the Morongo Basin, Colton and San Bernardino as locations for the week’s enforcement.

Investigators contacted gang members and people prohibited from possessing firearms during the operation. The San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums Street Enforcement Team also conducted patrols in San Bernardino and the surrounding area.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division worked with patrol deputies and personnel from partnering agencies. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funding for countywide crime suppression, allowing the department to increase law enforcement services addressing quality-of-life issues.

The department said Operation Consequences will continue over the next several months in the High Desert and areas under the Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. The effort aims to curb violent crime, disrupt street gangs and arrest people illegally possessing, manufacturing or trafficking firearms.

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