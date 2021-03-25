4-year-old girl dies after crash on 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. – A 4-year-old girl died after a multi-vehicle collision on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass Tuesday night, officials said.

On March 23, 2021, at approximately 7:58 p.m., the unidentified driver of a 2014 Hyundai sedan was involved in a solo vehicle collision on the southbound I-15, north of State Route 138.

According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the Hyundai came to rest in the center median and partially in the #1 lane.

A Good Samaritan driving a 2020 Ford Explorer observed the crash and stopped his SUV within the no.1. lane ahead of the Hyundai. The driver of the Ford briefly exited his vehicle to render aid to the driver of the Hyundai before re-entering the SUV.

“Meanwhile, the unidentified driver of a 2016 Kia Sedan approached the collision scene at an unknown speed. The Kia struck the Hyundai sedan, and then collided with the rear of the Ford Explorer which was still in the #1 lane,” stated CHP officials.

The force of the impact resulted in serious bodily injury to the 4-year-old passenger from Modesto, CA inside the Ford Explorer. Officials said the child was transported to ARMC where she succumbed to her injuries several hours later. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to have been a factor in this collision.

The collision is still under investigation, anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer R. DeGuzman at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.

