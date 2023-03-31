4 vehicle accident on the NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia causes traffic delays on Friday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning resulted in a traffic jam on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at about 10:34 am, on March 31, 2023, on the northbound I-15, just north of Main Street, and involved a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, a white Ford Platinium pickup truck, a gray Toyota Corolla, and a burgundy sedan.

The four vehicles in the collision came to a complete stop in the fast lane and some of the occupants exited to check on the people involved.

(CHP conducting a traffic break on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia. Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

California Highway Patrol Officers arrived and conducted a traffic break while the vehicles were moved to the right shoulder.

Three of the vehicles were drivable and an SUV required a tow truck. According to CHP incident logs, the no. 1 lane was closed while the 2 and 3 remained open.

No serious injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

