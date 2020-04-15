4 SBCSD employees return to work after recovering from COVID-19

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — On April 14, 2020, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that four deputies assigned to corrections have returned to work after recovering from COVID-19.

The department said it anticipates additional employees affected by the virus will return to work in the next few weeks.

“Deputies and inmates at the four jail facilities have been provided with and are wearing facial masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Inmates are provided with cleaning supplies to keep their housing areas sanitized.”

Local hotels donated thousands of bars of soap that have been distributed to the inmate population to supplement what already exists.

An instructional handwashing video is played throughout the jails, illustrating correct handwashing techniques.

According to sheriff’s officials, “when a new arrestee is brought to a jail facility, the officer or deputy is met in the intake yard by jail medical staff. A medical evaluation is done prior to them being able to enter the jail. The arrestee is provided with a mask and, if necessary, will be transported to the hospital or placed in quarantine or isolation at the jail depending on the results of the medical evaluation.”

The temperatures of jail staff are taken at the beginning of each shift in efforts to monitor the health and wellbeing of the staff working in the corrections bureau.

The department encourages all residents to follow local and state guidelines of hygiene and social distancing http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.