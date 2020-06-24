All News
4 roommates arrested for the murder of an Adelanto woman
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Adelanto woman was found dead and her four roommates were arrested for murder, officials said.
On Monday, June 22, 2020, at 8:49 PM deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a medical aid call in the 18200 block of Larkspur Road in Adelanto.
According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies received information that an adult female at the residence stopped breathing and CPR was in progress. “The fire department also responded and attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful,” stated the release.
The female identified as Sarah Saranzak was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Due to suspicious visible injuries noted on the victim’s body, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives were requested to conduct the investigation. Detectives located multiple injuries on the victim in different stages of healing,” stated sheriff’s officials.
The victim’s four roommates Austin Johns, 29, Anthony Poore, 28, Ciera Pettway, 28, and 63-year-old Trina Lohwasser, were interviewed and all arrested for their involvement in her death, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Eric Dyberg, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
