4 More County Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19, 121 Have Recovered
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Four additional County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County Health Officials. One of those inmates was a new arrest and determined to be positive for COVID-19 during their medical assessment when they arrived at the jail.
According to the latest county update, a total of 145 County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 121 have recovered from the illness.
“Many of the inmates are only experiencing minor symptoms of the virus. The infected inmates are in isolation, being monitored around the clock, and are being provided with medical treatment,” stated health officials.
Additional patient information regarding the identity or medical treatment is restricted by privacy guidelines.
Officials said all inmates continue to be provided with face coverings, cleaning supplies, soap, and are urged to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day. Inmates are regularly reminded to practice social distancing.
Six department employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating at home. A total of 71 department employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Forty-three employees have recovered from the virus; other employees are expected to return to work in the next few weeks.
Latest COVID-19 Stats in San Bernardino County:
11,797 Confirmed Cases (up 2.6% from the previous day)
249 Deaths (up 0% from the previous day)
132,984 Tested (up 2.2% from the previous day)
For more statistics from the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click the desktop or mobile tab on the County’s sbcovid19.com website.
