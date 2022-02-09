4-month-old boy killed in crash on I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 4-month-old boy died in an early morning traffic collision on the northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville.

It happened at about 3:10 am, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, south of Palmdale Road. A 30-year-old Apple Valley woman was driving a gray 2021 Hyundai Kona SUV, at an unknown speed in the no. 3 lane, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Hyundai struck the rear of an unknown vehicle that was traveling at a slower rate of speed.

“After striking the rear of the other vehicle, the Hyundai became disabled in the traffic lanes. The unknown vehicle did not stop at the crash scene and continued northbound on the freeway,” stated a CHP news release.

As a result of the crash, the four-month-old infant riding as a passenger of the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

A 4-year-old boy that was seated in the back of the Hyundai was not injured. The mother was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the infant was not properly restrained and officers are still investigating if the child seat was properly installed or used.

Victorville CHP provides the public with free car seat checks and installations. People are never asked about vehicle registration, driver’s license, or insurance status.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

“When you come to our office for help with a car seat, we only want to make sure your kids are going to be safe, no questions asked,” stated Officer Mike Mumford.

CHP officials stated drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected. The incident is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run crash and any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Victorville Area office at (760) 241-1186.

