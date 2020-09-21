4-month-old boy in coma, mother and boyfriend arrested at Fort Irwin

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An active duty Army service member at Fort Irwin and her boyfriend were both arrested for allegedly torturing a 4-month-old baby boy.

On Monday, September 14, 2020, investigators from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Barstow Station, contacted the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail regarding an unresponsive four-month-old victim.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the victim was transported via ambulance from Weed Army Community Hospital in Fort Irwin, to Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) with second and third degree burns to his body and a brain injury.

“The victim was admitted into the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and medical staff ruled his injuries consistent with non-accident trauma child abuse,” stated the news release.



Following an extensive investigation and collaboration with forensic pediatricians from LLUMC, the victim’s mother, 20-year-old Heaven Ramirez and her live-in boyfriend, 23-year-old Elisha Jones, were arrested on September 15, 2020.

Ramirez and Jones were booked at Central Detention Center for torture and child abuse causing coma or death. Jones’ bail was set at $1,000,000 and Ramirez’ bail was set at $500,000.

The baby remains in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Deputy Vanayes Quezada (909)453-5161. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

