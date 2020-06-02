4 killed, 1 airlifted in crash on Hesperia Road Monday night

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com ) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left four people dead and a fifth person critically injured Monday night.

It happened at about 11:12 pm, on June 1, 2020, in the area of Hesperia Road and Lemon Street.

First responders arrived on scene and located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a blue sedan with major damage and one person trapped in a vehicle.

San Bernardino County Firefighters pronounced four people deceased at the scene and requested an airship to airlift a female with life-threatening injuries. A Mercy Air helicopter landed in the roadway and airlifted the patient to an out of area trauma center.

Firefighters and deputies were seen searching the area surrounding the crash. A deputy confirmed they were searching for additional people that may have been ejected.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are currently handling the investigation into the crash.

As of 7:45 AM Tuesday morning, Hesperia Road between Lemon Street and Willow Street remained closed for the investigation. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500. More information will be posted when it becomes available.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

