4 killed, 1 airlifted in Apple Valley crash Saturday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four people were killed and one other person was critically injured in a crash Saturday night.
The Apple Valley Fire Department responded to a head-on crash that was reported at 8:32 p.m. on State Highway 18 near Sierra Pelona Drive.
Firefighters located two vehicles, a white 1994 Chevy Suburban and a 2021 Toyota Tundra, both vehicles with major damage along the eastbound shoulder of the highway.
Emergency personal extricated one person from the crash. A California Highway Patrol helicopter landed and airlifted that person to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Traffic on Highway 18 is expected to be shut down in both directions for several hours as a result of the incident.
The identities of the four people killed in the crash have not been released, pending notification of next of kin. No further details were immediately available.
