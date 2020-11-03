4 injured in rollover crash on Stoddard Wells Rd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle traffic collision that left four people critically injured, officials said.

It happened on November 1, 2020, at about 4:45 PM., on Stoddard Wells Road between Dante Street and Quarry Road in Victorville.

When deputies from the Victorville Police Department arrived they learned the vehicle had overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The vehicle’s 47-year-old male driver and a 14-year-old male passenger sustained serious injuries and were flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment. Two female passengers in the car, ages 46 and 44, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said the condition of the four occupants was unknown at the time of this article.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “it was reported the 2008 Nissan Altima may have been involved in a collision on the 15 Freeway before exiting at Stoddard Wells Road. California Highway Patrol is handling that investigation.”

The cause of the collision is not known. The Major Accident Investigation Team is conducting the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy C. DeKeyrel or Deputy T. Wetzel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

