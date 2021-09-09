All News
4 injured after multi-vehicle crash involving a semi on the 15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four people were injured during a multi-vehicle traffic collision involving a tractor-trailer on the 15 freeway Wednesday.
It happened at about 12:30 pm, on September 8, 2021, on the southbound I-15 between Stoddard Wells Road and Bell Mountain in Victorville.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a white sedan with a blown-out tire was traveling slowly on the freeway when it was struck by the semi. The semi continued and struck a white pickup truck hauling a fifth wheel trailer, pushing them onto a dirt shoulder off the freeway.
Victorville City Fire reported they had a total of four patients and requested four ambulances to respond to the scene. A medical helicopter was also requested to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and airlift one of the critically injured patients to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
