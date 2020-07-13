All News
4 firefighters injured in Phelan house fire Sunday night
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four firefighters battling a structure fire Sunday night in Phelan were injured, officials said.
Just before 10:00 PM on July 12, 2020, San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the 14400 block of Azalea Road.
When crews arrived they located a large home with heavy smoke and fire showing, prompting a *defensive posture from firefighters.
According to a tweet from County Fire, the Battalion Chief on scene reported 4 firefighters were hurt with minor to moderate injuries prompting a response for additional companies and ambulances.
The raging fire extended into a large detached garage, posing the threat of a roof collapse. The structure was suspected to be a possible marijuana grow house, according to County Fire.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s and County Fire Investigators remain on scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Two of the injured firefighters were transported to hospitals with “moderate” injuries and the other two had only minor injuries. County fire did not say how the firefighters were injured.
7 engines, 1 truck, 2 water tenders, 2 Batallion Chiefs, and 2 ambulances responded to the incident. Crews will remain on scene working on hot spots and overhaul.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
PHELAN: #SBCoFD OS residential fire 14400 blk of Azalea Road. Crews OS large home well involved, taking defensive posture. BC148 is “South IC” & reporting injuries to 4 firefighters, minor to moderate in nature. Additional companies & ambulances ER. ^MMc
— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 13, 2020
(A defensive posture occurs when fire conditions prevent an interior attack such as when the structure is unsafe for firefighters to enter.)
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Restaurants, bars, gyms, malls in CA ordered to close again due to spike in COVID-19 cases
CALIFORNIA — (VVNG.com) — Effective immediately, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor businesses statewide including restaurants, bars,...
Firefighters battling wind-driven fire burning close to homes in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters are battling a wind-driven fire burning close to homes along the Mojave River bottom...
57 injured in fire on US Navy ship in San Diego
SAN DIEGO Calif. (VVNG.com) –Dozens of people were injured following a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) while...
DMV gives 1-year extension to seniors driving with expiring licenses
This action delays the requirement for this population to visit a DMV office during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DMV previously...
4 firefighters injured in Phelan house fire Sunday night
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four firefighters battling a structure fire Sunday night in Phelan were injured, officials said. Just before...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News3 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News3 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News3 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News4 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified