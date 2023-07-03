4-car crash snarls traffic on 15 freeway in Victorville for several miles

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 4-vehicle traffic collision snarled traffic Monday morning on the Interstate 15 freeway for several miles.

The crash was reported at 11:11 A.M., on the southbound 15 freeway just north of Main Street, and involved a black Honda CRV, a red Ford Fusion, a silver Nissan sedan and a gray Honda Pilot.

The crash occurred in the #1 lane, causing a backup of traffic between Roy Rogers and Main Street.

Two people were transported to Desert Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

As of 12:00 P.M., all vehicles were pulled to the right-hand shoulder of the freeway, and a tow truck was onscene removing the vehicles from the freeway.

No further injuries were reported, however, as of 12:20 P.M., traffic remained heavy on the southbound 15 freeway as a result of the crash.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)