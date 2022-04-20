4 arrested in Victorville after deputies respond to a call of a man displaying a gun in a car

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in Victorville seized guns, narcotics, and arrested four suspects, after responding to a cal of a man displaying a gun in a car.

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of a restaurant in the 14800 block of Bear Valley Road, regarding a subject inside a vehicle displaying firearms, officials said.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the driver, 19-year-old Jacob Fernandez, who had a concealed firearm inside the front door panel of the vehicle, and a passenger, 24-year-old Gabriel Luna, who had a concealed firearm on his person.

Two additional passengers identified as Armando McElroy, 20, and Terry Lopez, 20, were inside the vehicle. All four men are residents of Hesperia and were placed under arrest.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “during a search of the vehicle, several individually packaged pills were found along with a digital scale.”

Fernandez and Luna were arrested on five felony charges: HS1351 Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, HS11352(A) Transporting a Controlled Substance, HS11370.1(A) Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed, PC23900 Altering a Firearm’s Identification Mark, PC25850(C)(6) Carrying a Loaded Handgun: Not the Owner.

McElroy and Lopez were each arrested on two felony charges: HS11351 Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, HS 11352(A) Transporting/Selling a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

