Adelanto News
4 arrested in connection with attempted murder and carjacking in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four suspects are in custody after allegedly shooting at an occupied residence used as an illegal marijuana grow in Adelanto.
On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 7:02 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 21200 block of Pearmain Street, in the unincorporated area of Adelanto.
According to the victims, multiple subjects pulled up in a tan truck and started shooting at their residence.
“The victims ran from the residence into the desert as the suspects continued shooting. The suspects stole marijuana from the residence, which is associated with a marijuana grow, and the victim’s truck,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
Deputies, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division, located the stolen vehicle at a residence in the 1700 block of El Mirage Road in El Mirage.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division responded to assist.
Deputies shut down the roadway in front of the residence to ensure the safety of the public. PA announcements were made and the suspects eventually exited the residence and were arrested without incident.
Jesse Camberos, 28, a resident of Adelanto, Natalie Garcia, 21, a resident of Adelanto, John Battle, 36, a resident of Victorville, and Anthony Martinez, 34, a resident of Apple Valley were all booked at High Desert Detention Center for attempted murder and carjacking.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Michael Otey, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
